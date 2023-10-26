Titans Run All Over the Golden Lions, Win First Championship In Eight Years

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titan foot­ball (8-1) has won its first district championship in eight years after its 48-20 thrashing of the Garrard County Golden Lions (3-6) this past Friday, Oct. 20.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Head Coach Craig Yeast, who was able to sweep the district in his second year in charge of the program. The Titans beat their three district four oppo­nents by a combined score of 118-41. “I’m happy for our players, coaches and our entire football program and commu­nity,” Yeast said.

2015 was the last season Titan football won a district championship but in unfamil­iar fashion. 2015’s team began the season 0-5 before win­ning six consecutive games in what was former Head Coach David Buchanan’s first year back in Harrodsburg.

The Golden Lions came to play but the Titan defensive front seven did an amazing job at cutting off inside run lanes and meeting the ball carriers at the line of scrimmage. Garrard fumbled the snap on the first play of the game, resulting in a four yard loss. Pressure from J.J. Goodman resulted in a bad pass on third down to end the Golden Lions’ opening drive.

On third down with eight yards to go, quarterback Thaddeus Mays took the snap in shotgun and rolled to his left. Mays threw across his body, finding a wide open Jacob Sanford who turned up field for a few extra yards. Now at the Garrard County 24-yard line, the Titans kept the ball on the ground. It took six tries, but eventually on fourth and one, Denim Griffieth took the hand-off and bounced through the hole for a five-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing Garrard County drive, senior lineback­er Myles Haygood burst into the backfield to make a tackle for no gain on first down. After picking up a first down on the following play, the Golden Lions switched to the I-formation and attempted to run the ball in between the tackles on three consecutive snaps. The Titan defensive line was having none of it. Goodman and senior Kingston Mays blew their blockers off the ball on every snap. Now fourth down with one yard to go, Garrard tried the same idea. This time it was sopho­more linebacker Westin Irvin who burst through the line of scrimmage and flattened the ball carrier, forcing a turnover.