Titans, Bulldogs Swept At Volleyball Districts

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Senior High School volleyball (9-19) competed in the first round of District 46 play this past Tuesday, Oct. 17, when they faced off against a very tal­ented Trinity Christian squad (26-6). The young Titans were desperate to make a run after a rocky regular season.

The starters for the game were Emerson Six, Izzie Carlton, Jorga Sanford, Mia Wade, Grayson Perry and Ella Davis.

It was a rough start to the first set for the Lady Titans with all the momentum going Trinity Christian’s way after two early spikes. Mercer tried to respond with a spike from Jorga Sanford, but Trinity Christian was too much for them as they continued to dominate and had an answer for everything Mercer did. Trinity extended their lead to double-digits, 15-5. Mercer continued to fight but came up short as Trinity Christian placed the ball perfectly on the edge of play, ending set one, 25-15.

In set two, Mercer decid­ed they weren’t going to go down without a fight as they started on a hot streak. Carlton and Whitenack both blocked a spike and a well-placed soft hit by Perry lengthened Mercer’s lead. Trinity Christian started getting in their groove again after a 5-0 run with two blocks.