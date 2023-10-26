Man Indicted For Unlawful Transactions With Minors

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including unlawful transaction with minors, witness tampering, assault and fleeing the police.

All indictments are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH MINORS

• Larry Coffman II, 40, of 345 Comishville Street, was indicted on four class B felony counts of 1st degree unlawful transaction with a minor. On or about March 18, 2023, to March 19, 2023, in Mercer County, Coffman is alleged to have induced two girls of less than 16 years of age to engage in illegal sexual activity and to consume illegal controlled substances, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $30,000 with the condition Coffman have no contact with the alleged victims. Sgt. Richard Reilly (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.