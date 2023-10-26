Harrodsburg Mayoral Candidates Answer Questions

General Election On Tuesday, Nov. 7

Three people running to be the next mayor of Harrodsburg—Bob Williams, Jennifer Kazimer and Interim Mayor Sam Carr, who is running as a write-in candidate—appeared at the Harrodsburg Mayoral Roundtable of Candidates Monday, Oct. 23, night at Mercer County Senior High School. A fourth candidate, Jo Lynn Pike, dropped out in September.

The three remaining candidates all claim to be conservative Republicans running for a nonpartisan office. They tried to distinguish themselves from one another Monday night by answering questions from students Kadence Curtsinger from Burgin Independent High School and Savannah Floyd from Mercer County Senior High School, as well as the moderator, Earl Motzer.

All three candidates took issue with Harrodsburg’s $22 million budget, which was enacted in June. Williams, who served on the board of directors for the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Industrial Development Authority for seven years, said there were “things that raise questions for me.”

“I really want to take a look at it,” Williams said.

“We have a budget deficit,” said Kazimer, a former city commissioner. Kazimer questioned recent proposed expenditures, such as the $100,430 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody the city commission voted to buy using money taken from the city’s alcohol regulatory taxes, as well as a 2024 Dodge Ram 2500 for $89,004. The city commission rescinded the motion to buy the Hellcat. They never actually voted to buy the Dodge Ram. Kazimer said the city has three choices: cut expenditures, raise taxes or increase economic growth. Either way, the city had to be mindful of spending.

“Every dollar has to count,” she said.

Sam Carr, who was appointed mayor in July, also expressed frustration with the budget. As an executive with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, Carr said he was used to being able to monitor a $30 million budget in real time. This is not something he could currently do at city hall.

“City hall is still doing things the same way they did back when my dad was mayor in 1992,” Carr said.

That’s one of the reasons he wanted to hire Stacey Maynard as the city’s chief administrative officer, to bring in technology.

“We’re not going to cut spending, but we have to do a better job of managing the budget,” he said. “We’re going to redo that budget.”

Asked if the restaurant tax was constitutional, Williams said, “If administered appropriately, it is constitutional.”

Williams said the way some restaurants collect the tax—applying the tax to the meal and sales tax, instead of the meal alone, is not appropriate.

“We have to find out exactly what they’re funding,” Williams said.

For the record, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission’s $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year included $934,900 spent on marketing the area, including nearly $600,000 in sponsorships and grants to Anderson-Dean Community Park ($150,000). the 250th Celebration ($130,000) and the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program ($106,000, including $40,000 for Oktoberfest).

Kazimer, whose husband, Tim Kazimer, was formerly the chairman of the board of directors for the tourist commission and still serves on the board, said their budget was publicly available. She said tourism brought in 50,000 people to Mercer County over the past year.

“They definitely aren’t hoarding those funds,” Kazimer said.

With the age of the two top contenders in the presidential election a major topic, Carr was asked if his age or the age of the other candidates was an issue. He said no. “I think my experience is a huge strength,” Carr said.

Asked if he would support the winner of the mayoral election even if he lost, Williams said he was already supporting at least one of the other candidates “by not indicating that I’m not older than him.”

Williams also decried what he called “stinking thinking,” which he said hindered an effort by the industrial development authority to acquire the land for an industrial park years ago.

Harrodsburg residents say they want economic growth, but “they don’t want to see any change,” Williams said. “You can’t have one without the other.”

Harrodsburg voters go to the polls to select the city’s new mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The mayor’s office is considered a nonpartisan election. Votes for a straight ticket in a nonpartisan election, regardless of the candidate’s political affiliation, will not be counted. Voters must mark the box next to one candidate’s name in order for their vote to be recorded.

Voters who seek to cast a ballot for a write-in candidate must mark the box indicating that and then fill in the candidate’s name on the ballot. If voters fail to shade in the area indicating they are casting a write-in vote, voting machines will not count their ballot.

The entire forum is available at the Harrodsburg Herald‘s Facebook page.