 Skip to content

CU Soccer Honors Seniors

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/Sam Warren
Katie Turner stepped up to block a Toccoa play­er’s pass during the Pioneer’s 0-0 draw Saturday, Oct. 21.

Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University ­Harrodsburg took time Saturday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the athletic careers of six soon-to-be graduates on the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The day began with a match-up between the Pioneer men (5-6-2) and Toccoa Falls College of Georgia (3-10-1). The Pioneers played with con­fidence and a team oriented mindset for a full 90 minutes and the outcome of the game became evident sho1tly after it began.

Gabe Cisneros, a 2020 graduate of Danville High School, was playing at a dif­ferent speed than Toccoa was able to manage, and just a few sho1t moments into the game Cisneros was already creating chances. He received the ball on the left wing and carried it into open space before firing a low cross through the defense. Sophomore Noah Steely was patiently waiting at far post but a Toccoa defender was able to clear his shot from the goal line.

Just a few seconds later, Jona Ortiz proved a level above Toccoa keeper Noah Deweese as his shot broke Deweese’s grip and rippled the back of the net.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment