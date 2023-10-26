CU Soccer Honors Seniors

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University ­Harrodsburg took time Saturday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the athletic careers of six soon-to-be graduates on the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The day began with a match-up between the Pioneer men (5-6-2) and Toccoa Falls College of Georgia (3-10-1). The Pioneers played with con­fidence and a team oriented mindset for a full 90 minutes and the outcome of the game became evident sho1tly after it began.

Gabe Cisneros, a 2020 graduate of Danville High School, was playing at a dif­ferent speed than Toccoa was able to manage, and just a few sho1t moments into the game Cisneros was already creating chances. He received the ball on the left wing and carried it into open space before firing a low cross through the defense. Sophomore Noah Steely was patiently waiting at far post but a Toccoa defender was able to clear his shot from the goal line.

Just a few seconds later, Jona Ortiz proved a level above Toccoa keeper Noah Deweese as his shot broke Deweese’s grip and rippled the back of the net.