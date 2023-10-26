City Approves Street Closings For Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary

Work Begins On Tank Memorial

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The public is getting their first glimpse at the celebrations planned for Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday in 2024.

At the Harrodsburg City Commission’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, Daarik Gray, chairman of the 250th board of directors, asked for permission to close city streets in June, when the celebration will be held.

“It’s only seven or eight months,” said Gray. He told the commissioners the effort started with the late Mayor Art Freeman, who formed a committee. Gray was specifically at the meeting to ask for street closures, first for the parade scheduled for Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will start at the parking lot at Old Fort Harrod State Park and proceed down Lexington Street, turning left on Main Street down to Mooreland Avenue and up College Street back to the fort. Gray said they’d talk with the Harrodsburg Police Department about traffic.

The commission approved street closures for the parade as well as a four-day festival leading up to Sunday, June 16, 2024, Harrodsburg’s official 250th birthday. Gray presented the commissioners with a map of the street closures. The festival will officially start Thursday, June 13, but Gray was asking the commission to approve closing Main Street from Mooreland Avenue to Short Street starting on Wednesday, June 12, at 3 p.m. to allow organizers to install a stage for four days of music at the top of the hill. Gray said they will close Main Street down to La Fonda until Saturday, June 15. He said events will be held on Chiles Street Sunday. During the four-day festival, there will also be events at the fort, Gray said.

“It’s similar to Oktoberfest, just we’re not closing Lexington this time,” said Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham. Isham said he hadn’t heard a complaint about people getting into or out of their houses during Oktoberfest.

“We try to work with everybody,” Gray said.

The commission also heard from Toni Preston of the 250th committee. Preston said work began Monday on the project to freshen up the Bataan War Memorial before Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary. The memorial, which is located on US Highway 127 North, is an M-4 tank from the World War II era that commemorates the Harrodsburg Tankers, who endured the Bataan Death March of 1942. The memorial dates back to 1961 and is the property of the federal government.

Preston said work began Monday with power washing, with painting scheduled to begin this week.

“It’s going to be beautiful,” Preston said. “This is going to honor our vets and honor our military.”

On Wednesday, workers will start power-washing the signs at the entrance to the city along U.S. 127. This winter, they will work on getting signs for 68, Preston said. They would also like to detail the signs before the 250th celebration, adding the city’s ‘H’ logo.

Preston also told the commissioners the mural on the back of the Mercer County Fiscal Court is nearly complete, while another on Chestnut Street is being painted. Preston said another mural is being planned for the back of the maintenance building at Old Fort Harrod. She said the 250th committee is also working on a plan for James Harrod Square to turn it into a park.

“We’re getting a lot done,” said Preston, who thanked the sponsors for the tank project, including the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Harrodsburg, the Mercer County Community Endowment, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission, the 250th committee, Currens Construction and Rustoleum, who provided the paint.

Mayor Sam Carr said the tank would be finished Friday.

The 250th committee meets noon on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Diamond Point Welcome Center (488 Price Avenue).