Wildcats A Little Too Wild In Loss To Mizzou

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Contributor

Terrible, no good, very bad, ugly and unacceptable. All words that could be used to describe the Wildcats’ performance Saturday, Oct. 14, when they took on the Missouri Tigers under the lights at Kroger Field. Coming off of a disappointing blowout at number one ranked Georgia, most expected Kentucky to respond with a valiant effort, and likely a win, on their home turf. Right after the kickoff, it sure looked like that was going to be the case.

Kentucky opened the game on defense and recorded a very quick “three-and-out.” From the jump, Brad White’s group brought consistent pressure in the backfield, great run stop­ping and a swarming aerial defense. This forced the Tigers to immediately punt the ball over to the Wildcat offense. And it didn’t take long for them to regret that.

Coach Coen and his offen­sive squad took the fight to Mizzou instantly.