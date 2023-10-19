Weekender For Oct. 19–27: Trick-Or-Treat At Shakertown And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Get a jump on Halloween with Trick-or-Treating at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30 to 7 p.m. In addition to hayrides and live music, there will also be pony rides, bonfires, kids’ crafts and costume contests. For more information, check the listings below.

And don’t forget the Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience continues at Old Fort Harrod State Park until Halloween. Another long weekend of fearsome fun with the Headless Horseman.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 19

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Camp Out 2023 at the Longship Club at Kroger Field (1540 University Drive, Lexington). The board and staff of Camp Horsin’ Around request the pleasure of your company with drinks, dinner, music, live and silent auction. Starts 6:30 p.m. Call Susan at 859-332-0001 or camphorsinaround.org/events.

• Live music by Lisa Allen and Monty at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 20

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pod’s Forge Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). David Shadwick of Pod’s Forge is a master craftsman who makes the copper lanterns, brackets, wrought iron candle holders and boot scrapers seen throughout Shaker Village. Shadwick will bring his forge to the Village and make nails in this fun, informative demonstration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 2023 Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening gathering treats. Take a hayride, enjoy live music, pony rides and warming up by the bonfires. Make a kids’ craft in-between candy stops and take part in the selfie station costume contest. Food Truck Court include the Rooster’s Whistle, Southern Style Kettle Corn, La Casa Grande, Captain Frank’s Hotdog Emporium, Hogtown BBQ and the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association. Participants aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will also be available onsite. Pony rides available for an additional fee. Pricing: $8 for children aged 3 and up, free for children aged 2 and under, complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30 to 7 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Lylak at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Andrea Gross at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Pumpkin Fun at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches, and ghouls to this fun and free workshop all about pumpkins. Families will hear the history of pumpkins, learn tips to grow pumpkins, taste delicious pumpkin snacks and carve their own pumpkins. Costumes encouraged but not required. Parents and guardians must stay with kids. Deadline to register is Oct. 16. RSVP at 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 21

• Trick or Treat at Mercer County Farmers Market (540 Linden Avenue). Live music, local vendors, food trucks including Biscuit’s BBQ and the Rooster’s Whistle, face painting, pumpkins, kids craft corner, costumes and candy. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Final farmers market of the season. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. They will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pod’s Forge Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). David Shadwick of Pod’s Forge will bring his forge to the Village and make nails in this fun, informative demonstration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Yoga On The Lawn (133 South Main Street). Class led by Matthew Higdon, LMT, starting 10 a.m. Cost: $10 ($2.51 fee may apply at checkout). eventbrite.com/…/yoga-on-the-lawn-tickets.

• The Little Mermaid Tea Party at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Get your photo taken with Ariel, Eric, Sebastian and Scuttle. Themed decorations, foods and crafts. Tickets: $10. Seating is limited. Starts 11 a.m. 502-599-0133 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend an afternoon with snacks and games that may be new to you Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Fall Festival at Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church (176 Bruner’s Chapel Road). Inflatables, cake walk, games, black light puppet show and more. 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3546 or brunerschapel.com.

• 2023 Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening gathering treats. Participants aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will also be available onsite. Pony rides available for an additional fee. Pricing: $8 for children aged 3 and up, free for children aged 2 and under, complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30 to 7 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C BBQ. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Oct. 22

• Mercer County Farm Bureau Golf Scramble at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Four person best ball scramble shotgun starts 1 p.m. Proceeds go to Bill Waggener Young Farmer Scholarship. $60 per person or $240 per team. Beth Kelly at 859-734-4341 or 859-319-9417 or beth.kelly@kyfb.com.

• Kentucky Chautauqua: “How I Got My Name” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Hear the story of William Wells Brown, the first African American published as a novelist and playwright, as told by Chautauqua performer Virgil Covington Jr. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

• Coffee with a Cop at the Willows (180 Lucky Man Way). Coffee, community, conversations sponsored by the Harrodsburg Police Department. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 ext. 111 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Oct. 26

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 27

• Second Annual Driving Business Forward Golf Classic at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Starts 8:30 a.m. 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Keith Williams at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Second to last performance of the season starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Halloween Party at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned for Halloween? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.