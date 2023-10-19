Tourist Commission Subscribes To Placer.ai For Event Attendance And Demographics

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission has agreed to purchase software that promises to provide more information about local events, including attendance.

At last week’s board of directors meeting, the tourist commission voted to purchase a year’s subscription to Placer.ai, a location intelligence and foot traffic data software that provides location analytics, including trends, trade areas and visitor demographics, with a 92-96 percent accuracy. One year’s subscription will cost $22,000 and provide the tourist commission with up to seven years’ worth of information, not just on Mercer County but on other counties. The subscription will begin Nov. 1.

“You have a pretty good span so you could predict trends,” said board member Tim Kazimer.

The tourist commission has been considering subscribing to the service since August, when Rodney Fraser of Placer.ai gave a presentation about the platform. The company acquires information through geofencing—using GPS and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to create a virtual geographic boundary around locations such as the Mercer County Fairgrounds. When a mobile device enters or leaves the fairgrounds, it’s recorded by the software, providing clients with data including age, sex, location and education. The software platform tracks where visitors come from and where they head afterward, and uses algorithms that extrapolate to include people who don’t have smart phones. Placer.ai also creates heatmaps, which show where most visitors tend to congregate at an event.

Fraser said Placer.ai, which was founded in 2018 and serves over 1,500 clients, including the Louisville Downtown Partnership, Maysville, Ohio County, and other municipalities and agencies in Kentucky.

Fraser told the board that there had been 15,000 visits over the week of the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, which he said was down 10.3 percent from 2022. He also said approximately 11,100 people were on Main Street on Oct. 1, 2022, during last year’s Oktoberfest. Over the last year, Fraser said visits were up 30 percent by people who don’t live or work here in Mercer County, Fraser said.

The tourist commission gets unlimited use of the data, which can be used to provide projections for the next five years. They can also access other county’s data. The tourist commission can also share the information with local businesses and event organizers. The tourist commission would receive the information within 72 hours of an event.

Tiffany Yeast, the chair of the tourist commission, asked Fraser if the report could show how much money is spent at events.

“It’s not going to be exact,” he said. The platform can provide demographic data on visitors, including the median income and how that compared to the state. Placer.ai also collects information on visitors’ family makeup, employment, ancestry, how much they earn and their disposable income.

Daarik Gray, the executive director of the tourist commission has looked for more accurate data when awarding sponsorships. With some exceptions, most event organizers are forced to estimate attendance, based on a variety of methods, including waste collection. Placer.ai claims to provide more accurate figures.

“It’s way better than a guess,” said Kazimer, who nonetheless called Placer.ai “a scary proposition.”

“They can ping you and figure it out,” Kazimer said.

Since Fraser gave his presentation, Gray said he’s been approached by organizers expressing interest in the software and the information that be collected with it.

Officials believe Harrodsburg and Mercer County is getting a reputation for hosting events like Oktoberfest and the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival that draw visitors to the area, but have been unable to quantify the results.

“I like the fact we’re going to have data to make our decisions,” said Bob Gigliotti, treasurer for the tourist commission.