Titans Hold Off Casey County, 34-21

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titan foot­ball is 7-1 for the first time since 2020 following its 34-21 victory over Casey County (4-4) in Liberty on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Rebels’ opening kick­off bounced slowly through the middle of the field before being picked up by Denim Griffieth on the 28. Griffieth cut across the field and returned the kick all the way to the Rebel I I-yard line. Five plays later it was G1iffieth again who punched his way into the end zone from the one-yard line. It took the Titans just 2:35 to score their first touchdown.

Mercer’s defense had a tough time controlling the Rebels slow paced, smash­mouth offense Friday and it began on the first drive. Casey’s opening drive spanned 10 plays and 39 yards but they eventually tumed the ball over after failing to convert on fourth and four.

The next offensive drive for Mercer was a clinic in spreading the ball around the field. Mercer ran the ball for 37 yards and passed for 31 all the way inside the Rebel 10-yard line.