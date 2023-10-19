Look Out Behind You! It’s A Spook Season Preview!

Trick-Or-Treating Times, Halloween Events

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Trick-or-treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County except for Burgin happens Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. That’s the same time as the Downtown Spooktacular in Harrodsburg. In addition to trick-or-treating on Main Street, Auto Kustoms will host Cruzin’ For Candy on Chiles Street and there will be a costume contest at the Local. And what Halloween would be complete without performances by the Studio G Thriller Dancers?

Trick-or-treating in Burgin happens on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience continues at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) with two shows nightly every Thursday through Sunday until Halloween. Shows are scheduled at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39 for adults, $29 for the youth show only, $89 VIP tickets includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. For more information, visit brianclowdus.com or call 859-734-3314.

The Field of Horror at Devine’s Farm and Corn Maze (623 Talmage Mayo Road) runs Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Devine’s is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. For complete hours and information, visit www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

Here is a list of events for Mercer County’s favorite holiday, Halloween. Despite what the calendar may say, spook season runs all the way into November.

Friday, Oct. 20

• 2023 Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening gathering treats. Take a hayride, enjoy live music, pony rides and warming up by the bonfires. Make a kids’ craft in-between candy stops and take part in the selfie station costume contest. Food Truck Court include the Rooster’s Whistle, Southern Style Kettle Corn, La Casa Grande, Captain Frank’s Hotdog Emporium, Hogtown BBQ and the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association. Participants aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will also be available onsite. Pony rides available for an additional fee. Pricing: $8 for children aged 3 and up, free for children aged 2 and under, complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30 to 7 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Pumpkin Fun at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches, and ghouls to this fun and free workshop all about pumpkins. Families will hear the history of pumpkins, learn tips to grow pumpkins, taste delicious pumpkin snacks and carve their own pumpkins. Costumes encouraged but not required. Parents and guardians must stay with kids. Deadline to register is Oct. 16. RSVP at 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office.

Saturday, Oct. 21

• Trick or Treat at Mercer County Farmers Market (540 Linden Avenue). Live music, local vendors, food trucks including Biscuit’s BBQ and the Rooster’s Whistle, face painting, pumpkins, kids craft corner, costumes and candy. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Final farmers market of the season. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• 2023 Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. See above listing for more information.

Friday, Oct. 27

• Halloween Party at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Trick-or-Treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County 5 to 8 p.m.

• Kiwanis Halloween 5K at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Put on your running shoes and tackle this Halloween-themed run/walk event that supports the local Kiwanis Club. Runners are encouraged to wear costumes for the costume contest. Additional awards will be given to the top male and female runners by age groups. After the 5K, the kids will love the One Mile “Superhero Chase” around the Historic Centre of the Village, that begins at 10:30. Participants receive a complimentary individual admission. 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. Superhero Chase” starts 10:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trunk or Treat at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4663 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Fun and spectacular event from 2 to 4 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook @Kamp Kennedy Marina.

• Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road). Candy, games, silly string wars, costume contests, free food and more. Sponsored by Harrodsburg Public Safety DARE Program. 5 to 8 p.m. (costume contest at 6 p.m.) 859-734-5120 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Boo Bash at the Local (322 East Office Street). Costume and pet costume contests. Registration starts 4 p.m., judging at 5 p.m. Part of the Spooktacular celebration in downtown Harrodsburg. Facebook @the Local or email Localshaveice@yahoo.com.

• Cruzin’ for Candy at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Music, food and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Part of the Spooktacular celebration in downtown Harrodsburg. Facebook @Auto Kustoms or 859-605-6388.

• Downtown Spooktacular in Harrodsburg. Trick-or-treating on Main Street, Trunk-or-Treat at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street) and appearances by the Studio G Thriller Dancers performances at 6:45 p.m. in front of Studio G (223 South Main Street), 7 p.m. in front of LaFonda (121 South Main Street), 7:15 p.m. at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street) and 7:30 p.m. in front of Studio G. Events run 5 to 8 p.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg First or 859-734-6811.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• Fall Fest at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Games, chili, candy, fun for the whole family. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

• Special Needs Trunk-or-Treat at CU Harodsburg Gym (772 University Drive). Kendyl and Friends Foundation presents games, crafts, music, face painting and Studio G Thriller Dancers. 4 to 6 p.m. (Thriller Dancers at 5 p.m.) kendylandfriendsfoundation@gmail.com

• Trunk-or-Treat at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Food, candy, fun, and fellowship starts 5:30 p.m. Facebook @Mackville Community Center or 859-262-5535.

Halloween

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treating in Burgin 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

• Halloween Party at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4663 Kennedy Bridge Rd, Lancaster). Live music by Classic Rewind starts 7:30 p.m. $10 cover includes food. 859-548-2002 or Facebook @Kamp Kennedy Marina.