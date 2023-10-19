Flach Leads Track And Field Into 2024

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

There are surely few peo­ple within the Mercer County School system who dedicate their time and effo1t to the care and development of kids outside of school as much as Lynn Flach. Flach began her career as a substitute teacher in Mercer County in 1997, and now works in special education at the high school. In the fall, when she’s not teaching young minds in the classroom, she’s leading the Mercer County Senior High School volleyball team onto the court and is cur­rently coaching her eighth season. From 2005 to 2012, and again since 2016, Flach has spent her spring evenings as assistant coach of the high school track and field pro­gram, which in recent years has solidified its status as the most successful athletics program in the history of the county.

Flach played an integral part in the coaching of seven separate KHSAA Class-2A state championship teams and three runners-up teams as well as five boys championships in 2019 and 2022.

Terry Yeast, former head coach of the track and field program, began building its legacy with Flach in 2016 when Mercer County school’s first ever state championship was narrowly won in the final event of the meet thanks to a 4×400 meter relay team composed of Chase Edwards, Dustin Baker, Chase Moore and Mishi Easterling, who did just enough to win the meet by three points over Paducah Tilghman. Yeast, a former Harrodsburg High School track star and for­mer track coach at Kentucky State and Centre College, relocated to Winchester this summer where he will con­tinue his administrative work at George Rogers Clark High School while also holding the position of athletic director.

“Many people say they wouldn’t want to follow what Coach Terry Yeast built. I however, am not following him,” Flach said. “I built the program with him every step of the way. Even though Terry Yeast had the title of head coach, it was always presented that Terry and I were equals.”