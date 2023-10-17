Vicki Spears

Vicki Kathryn Spears of Danville, wife of Jim Spears, died Saturday, Oct. 7, in Nassau, Bahamas. Born in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Dolores and the late Charles McCrystal. She was a Mercer County High School graduate and worked as the school secretary at Hogsett Elementary and Boyle County Middle and High Schools. Survivors, in addition to her husband and mother, include: one son, Derek (Meg) Springate of Fairfield, Ohio; one daughter, Megin (Matt) Springate Sharp of Texas; one step son, Alex (Rachel) Spears of Crestwood; one step daughter, Mallory (Brandon) Sebastian of Danville; two brothers, Rick (Tracy) of Somerset; Steve (Linda) of Harrodsburg; one sister, Lori (Marty) Lawson of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.