Stanley Kelly, 87, widower Wanda Stevens Kelly, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Wilmore. Born May 7, 1936, in Harlan, he was the son of the late Ross and Eunice Robinson Kelly. He was a U.S. Army veteran, was a skilled stone mason restoring historic homes across the Bluegrass and was of the baptist faith. Survivors include: two sons, Harlan Clay (Tina) Kelly and Monte Ross (Diana) Kelly, both of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Lisa (Jim) Chandler of Danville; one sister, Kelma (Ray) Johnson of Danville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.