Shirley Carey, 79, widow of Ronald Carey, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born June 10, 1944, in Irvine, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Beckler Alcorn. She was a retired IBM employee and a member of the South Irvine Christian Church. Survivors include: four sons, James R. (Marcia) Jackson of Lexington, Keith (Tricia) Jackson of Lancaster, Kevin (Leigh) Jackson of Huntsville, Alabama and Jeff Carey of Burgin; one sister, Janice (Don) Fletcher of Irvine; one sister-in-law, Ernestine Alcorn of Lexington; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother: Raymond Alcorn.