Lolita Short

Lolita Denise Short, 66, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at her home. Born July 6, 1957, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Buddy James Jamison and Frances True Short. She was a 1975 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, where she was voted as “Most Dependable” by her classmates. She then became an assistant teacher for the West Lane Head Start Center in Harrodsburg from 1984 until 1985 and then became the lead teacher from 1985 until 1999. Lolita then became the site supervisor over the Harrodsburg/Mercer County Head Start Center from 2000 until 2003. Following these early educational experiences, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education (Cum Laude Graduate) from Centre College in Danville and then earned her master’s degree from Kentucky State University where she was secretary of the Kentucky State Alumni Association. She then enhanced her employment deeply with the Harlow Early Learning Center where she also served as a board member for nine years. Then in 2005 became a pre-school teacher at the Evan Harlow Elementary School and followed up in the Mercer County Schools and continued her career as a pre-school teacher at the Evan Harlow Elementary Early Learning Center. Following her profession as an educator, Lolita most recently became a staff member for the Mercer Public Library. She also served on the Bluegrass Community Action from 1984 until 2003. Lolita was a member of the First Baptist Church on Broadway in Harrodsburg. Survivors include: four brothers, Reggie Jamison of Science Hill, Randolph Jamison of Killeen, Texas, Ricky Jamison of Somerset, and Roger Jamison of San Antonio, Texas; one sister-in-law, Penny Short of Harrodsburg; one uncle, Ronnie (Elaine) Jamison of Ellenwood, Georgia; one aunt, Judy (John) Coleman of Austin, Texas and a host of cousins and friends.