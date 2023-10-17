Larry Matherly

Larry Wayne Matherly, 79, of Harrodsburg, husband of Virginia Rose Logue Matherly, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Bradford Square Health Care Center in Frankfort. Born July 23, 1944, in Milford, Ill., he was the son of the late William Douglas and Mary Hannah (Smith) Matherly. He was a retired machinist for Corning Inc., was a Partner in Wiley & Matherly Roofing for 30 years, was a graduate of Burgin High School, attended the University of Kentucky, was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member, Sunday School teacher and Deacon at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and was a member of American Legion. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Paula Michelle (Paul) Kinzer of Georgetown; one son, Isaac (Amanda) Matherly of Harrodsburg; one brother, Donald E. (Linda) Matherly of Indiana and three grandson.