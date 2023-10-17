Katie Ann Baker, 53, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital. Born Jan. 7, 1970, in Harlan County, she was the daughter of Pauline Hicks Lyons of Harrodsburg and the late Donald Burke Lyons Sr. She had attended Dry Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed working in crafts. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: two sisters, Rachael Baker of Georgetown and Dorothy Williams of Leesburg, Alabama; one brother, Billy Joe Lyons of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.