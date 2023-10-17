America Teater

America Sue Teater, widow of C.W. Prewitt and Roland Gene Teater died Oct. 8, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born Nov. 26, 1943, in Breathitt County, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Gertrude Overbee Combs. She was a retired cashier from Foodtown in Lexington and Save-A-Lot in Harrodsburg and Springfield and was a member of Benton Baptist Church and attended Grace Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Kelley (Gene) Hines of Harrodsburg and Carolyn Isham of Mackville; two brothers, Hobert (Debbie) Combs of Mercer County; three sisters, Vickie (Thomas) Robinson of Mercer County, Janice (Buddy) Britton of Mercer County, and Peggy Frisby of Burgin; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.