Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 20, At Lions Park Community Center

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). While supplies last, all registered donors will receive a “Blood is Red, Grass is Blue, I Save Lives, How ‘Bout You” T-shirt.

As certain as it is that blood is always red and Kentucky grass is always blue, the need for blood is always present. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime. The Kentucky Blood Center and its donors provide those lifesaving blood products for Kentuckians as a supplier for more than 70 hospitals in the commonwealth. Through the generosity of donors, the center provides blood for a wide range of vital treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and much more.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

