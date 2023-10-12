Weekender Oct. 12–20: Trick-Or-Treating Times And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Trick-or-treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County except for Burgin happens Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. That’s the same time as the Night of the Great Pumpkin in downtown Harrodsburg. In addition to trick-or-treating on Main Street, Auto Kustoms will host Cruzin’ For Candy on Chiles Street and there will be a costume contest at the Local. And what Halloween celebration would be complete without performances by the Studio G Thriller Dancers?

Trick-or-treating in Burgin happens on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Get a jump on Halloween with Trick-or-Treating at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30 to 7 p.m. In addition to hayrides and live music, there will also be pony rides, bonfires, kids’ crafts and costume contests. For more information, check the listing below.

And don’t forget the Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience continues at Old Fort Harrod State Park until Halloween. Another long weekend of fearsome fun with the Headless Horseman starts Thursday, Oct. 12.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 12

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Author Visit with Bobbi Dawn Rightmyer at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Discussing her newly published book, “James Harrod: Founder of Harrodsburg, Kentucky.” Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 13

• CANCELED. Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• CANCELED. PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Joanah Loomer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 14

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). 8 a.m. to noon. Facebook @Mercer County Farm Thangs.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Family Fun Days at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Enjoy learning about the care of animals, making plant pots and seed packets, fun farm experiences and a scavenger hunt. Kids’ science projects outside of the Welcome Center to learn fun, hands-on activities that you can take home to enjoy with the whole family. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Dining and shopping discounts only apply with purchase of admission. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Venus Lori at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Salvisa Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store No. 2 (5101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Food, music and door prizes. Final show of 2023. 5 to 8 p.m. David Sexton at 859-613-4310.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Donkey Basketball at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). A great night of family fun. Concessions available. Starts 6:30 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.). Admission $8 in advance, $10 at the door, children 5 and under free. Proceeds go to Mackville Community Development. 859-734-0419, 859-481-2682, 859-262-5516 or 859-613-4501.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Studio G Thriller Dancers at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Come out and watch the zombie dancers perform on the front lawn. Starts 7 p.m. Facebook @Beaumont Inn.

• Live music by Zac-n-Stan at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Carrie Anne McDonald at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Gloria’s Mexican. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Oct. 15

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

Monday, Oct. 16

• Author Visit with Anna White at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A conversation with Anna White, author of a forthcoming African American history of Mercer County. Hear the stories of African American Mercer Countians and how this record has taken shape. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 ext. 111 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 19

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Camp Out 2023 at the Longship Club at Kroger Field (1540 University Drive, Lexington). The board and staff of Camp Horsin’ Around request the pleasure of your company with drinks, dinner, music, live and silent auction. Starts 6:30 p.m. Call Susan at 859-332-0001 or camphorsinaround.org/events.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 20

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pod’s Forge Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). David Shadwick of Pod’s Forge is a master craftsman who makes the copper lanterns, brackets, wrought iron candle holders and boot scrapers seen throughout Shaker Village. Shadwick will bring his forge to the Village and make nails in this fun, informative demonstration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 2023 Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening gathering treats. Take a hayride, enjoy live music, pony rides and warming up by the bonfires. Make a kids’ craft in-between candy stops and take part in the selfie station costume contest. Food Truck Court include the Rooster’s Whistle, Southern Style Kettle Corn, La Casa Grande, Captain Frank’s Hotdog Emporium, Hogtown BBQ and the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association. Participants aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will also be available onsite. Pony rides available for an additional fee. Pricing: $8 for children aged 3 and up, free for children aged 2 and under, complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30 to 7 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Lylak at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Andrea Gross at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Pumpkin Fun at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches, and ghouls to this fun and free workshop all about pumpkins. Families will hear the history of pumpkins, learn tips to grow pumpkins, taste delicious pumpkin snacks and carve their own pumpkins. Costumes encouraged but not required. Parents and guardians must stay with kids. Deadline to register is Oct. 16. RSVP at 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned for Halloween? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.