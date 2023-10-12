Titans Cross Country Celebrate Senior Runners
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County cross country competed in an all-comers meet at Anderson-Dean Community Park Thursday, Oct. 5.
Apart from preparing for the upcoming regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Monticello, the program used this time to celebrate its seniors, Sam and Katie Lewis. Both brother and sister finished second in their 5000 meter run.
K. Lewis finished second of 30 runners with a time of 23:06.26 while S. Lewis placed second of 29 runners with a finishing time of 15:55.69. Adriana Polhemus was right on K. Lewis’ heels with a time of 23:20.76 and Julia Hart, Abigail Woods, Alexis Benham and Layla Nowlin found themselves in the first half of finishers. Ian Alcorn was next in line on the boys side, finishing fifth with a time of 19:49.65. Landon Bryant, Jayden Foster and Karson Kerr also finished in the top 15.