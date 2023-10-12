Soccer Season Ends Early For Mercer Boys And Girls

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

For the first time in 18 years, both Mercer County boys (4-15-2) and girls (7-10-1) soccer have lost in the open­ing round of the district tourna­ment. Both program’s seasons came to an end this past week at the hands of East Jessamine, with the boys falling 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and the girls 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 2.

The boys team started off slow but still had their best form at the beginning of the season, picking up three wins in the opening two weeks of play, including an epic penalty shootout victory over Bourbon County in the first round of the class-2A section five tournament. The Titans’ only other wins came against Pulaski County on Aug. 10, Southwestern on Aug. 17 and new district opponent Trinity Christian on Sept. 12. The Titans won just one of their final 15 games.

On the other hand, the girls team started off hot, picking up the two biggest wins of their season in the opening week of play. Junior striker Laykin Irvin led the Lady Titans to back-to-back victories against Model and Lincoln County, scoring an amazing seven goals over two games.