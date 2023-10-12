Officials Approve First Phase Of Pool Repairs At Anderson-Dean

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Officials are moving forward with making repairs and improvements at Anderson-Dean Community Park.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the park board of directors approved a $175,400 bid from American Leak Detection of Mount Washington for phase one of repairs to the pool, which has been shut down since June after officials learned it had lost a million gallons of water in its first week of operations. The expenses to run the park are split evenly between the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the City of Harrodsburg, and Don Guay, president of the park board of directors, said both the county and city had recommended taking American Leak Detection’s bid, even though they were not the lowest bidder. One competitor, Arch Aquatics of Florida bid $58,000.

“There’s no way they can do that for $58,000,” Guay said Friday. Guay said he had discussed the decision with Harrodsburg Mayor Sam Carr. “He said that’s a really really low bid.”

Representatives from American Leak Detection were the only competitors present when the bids were opened at the fiscal court on Sept. 29. Phase one only includes removing concrete so the contractor can identify issues at the park. Phase two of the project involves the actual repairs. Guay noted American Leak Detection were the only bidder who estimated phase two as well. They estimated the repairs could cost as much as $732,000. Company representatives expect some of the phase one work will offset costs on phase two.

“Once we get done with phase one then we’re going to bid out phase two,” Guay told the board. “Provided we still want to have a pool.”

The company has assured park officials they can start work within 14 days after bids the bids are approved. However, they could not promise the pool would be open by summer.

“Their goal is to be complete with water in the pool by May 1,” said Park Manager Jeremy Turpin. He stressed that does not mean the pool would be open by Memorial Day.

American Leak Detection original bid was $195,400, but that has been revised down because the county will handle hauling away the concrete.

“All the concrete’s going to be fresh, everything’s going to work without us fighting it,” said Maintenance Director Stephen Ransdell. “It’s going to be awesome.”

The park board also approved purchasing new equipment from DWA Recreation for two playgrounds at the park. The equipment will replace current equipment.

“It’s going to be safer for all the kids,” Turpin told the city commission Tuesday. Turpin said the current playgrounds are not 100 percent in code, although they are grandfathered from current code requirements.

Both the city and county have authorized paying $65,000 each to DWA Recreation for the playground project. That included an initial payment before Oct. 27 in order to receive grant funding. The remaining balance is due in spring 2024. With city and county approval, Turpin said they are looking at installation within four to six months.

Both the city and county also voted to join the Kentucky Purchasing Cooperative, at no cost, to access state procurement contracting.