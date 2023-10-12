Mercer Boys Golf Wraps Up An Exciting Season
Mercer County Senior High School boys golf just ended an exceptional season of competition, capped off by an appearance at the opening round of the state tournament by sophomore Tanner Robinson.
Titans golf competed in and qualified from the class 2A sectional tournament in July, which was one of the main goals Head Coach Jay Anderson had set for the guys before the season began. Mercer finished first out of five teams competing at the sectional tournament, and Robinson finished quicker than any other golfer on the day, shooting a 70.
The boys traveled to Owensboro for the 2A state tournament on Monday, Sept. 11, but were bested by the competition, finishing seventh of eight teams and shooting a team score of 349. The Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) placed first, shooting a 292. The Region 4 tournament was held eight days later on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Connemera Golf Course in Nicholasville.