Maynard Looks For A Change Of Pace In Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

“It’s a lot to learn and a lot to do,” said Stacey Maynard.

Maynard began a new chapter in her life on Sept. 18, when she started her new job as the city’s chief administrative officer. The Harrodsburg Herald interviewed Maynard during her second week on the job.

“I have to say everyone has been very gracious and helpful,” she said. “Everyone has been very welcoming and open about where we can be better and maybe where we’re falling behind.”

Before joining the Harrodsburg city government, Maynard had served as the council administrator for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government since 2011. Maynard said the Urban County Council is the legislative branch, with 12 district and three at-large council members and the city mayor. Maynard worked with the council on setting budgets, policy and taxes. In addition to running meeting, she handled purchases and procurement as well as the media, briefed board members, supervised the staff and handled social media.

“I managed all the day-to-day operations for the office,” Maynard said. “Just making sure we were up to speed.”

She was hired back in August by the Harrodsburg City Commission at $48.08 an hour pending a background check and drug and alcohol test. Maynard was meeting with department heads, in part to learn the job and also with an eye towards increasing efficiency and adding technology if necessary.

“We need somebody to get us up to speed on technology,” Mayor Sam Carr said after the vote to hire Maynard.

“She checked off all the boxes for what we need.”