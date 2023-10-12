Wildcats Find Bulldogs’ Bite Is Worse Than Their Bark

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Contributor

Saturday, Oct. 7, was an all-systems failure for the Wildcats. Going into Athens, Georgia, to play the num­ber one team in the country, the Kentucky football team was set to shock the world. Starting the season 5-0, fans were ready to knock down the final door that kept us from being mentioned in the same breath as peren­nial SEC powers: Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M. Despite com­ing so close, for so many of the recent seasons, Mark Stoops’ program has yet to take the final step from being good to being great. With as talented of a roster as ever, and a wide-open SEC race, the opportunity was right in front of them, staring them in the eye. A win against the two-time defending nation­al champions, at their field, would elevate the University of Kentucky (UK) football team to a level of national prominence we have never seen at this school.

Sadly, those dreams died quickly on Saturday night. As soon as Georgia received the ball to open the game, they marched right down the field and scored, barely breaking a sweat. However, all hope was not lost. One drive does not make a game, and the Cats still had more than enough time to let their offense come to life. But that heartbeat was never found.

Drive after drive, the Wildcats shot themselves in the foot with stupid penalties, mental mistakes, dropped passes, and reckless behav­ior, resulting in free yards for the other team. Altogether, the Cats came out of the gate extremely undisciplined and stayed that way throughout the majority of the game. Even when Liam Coen was able to muster up some offen­sive momentum, it was usu­ally struck down and stripped away by an egregious unsportsmanlike conduct foul, a bad holding penalty away from the play, or a 10-foot ove1throw from the quarterback.