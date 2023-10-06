 Skip to content

Walter Shearer

Walter Shearer, 73, husband of Helen Sue Boswell Shearer, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. 

Born April 16, 1950, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Walter Shearer Sr. and Sara Robinson Shearer. 

He was a self employed contractor and builder. 

