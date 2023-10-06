Walter Shearer By Harrodsburg Herald | October 6, 2023 | 0 Walter Shearer, 73, husband of Helen Sue Boswell Shearer, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Born April 16, 1950, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Walter Shearer Sr. and Sara Robinson Shearer. He was a self employed contractor and builder. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tiffany Gillman October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Doris Watts October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Shirley Preston October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Glenda Claunch October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Janice Chapman October 6, 2023 | No Comments »