Tiffany Gillman, 41, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Born Oct. 22, 1981, in Athens, Ohio, she was the daughter of Betty (Collins) Hudnell and the late Victor Hudnell.

She was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Haley Hudnell; two sons, John Anthony Martineze and Elizha Joe Young; three brothers, Richard Hudnell, Victor Hudnell Jr. and Hollie Hudnell and companion, Gerald Campbell.