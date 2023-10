Lisa Lane Crutchfield Stinnett, 63, of Harrodsburg, wife of Richard Stinnett, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at her residence.

Born Jan. 11, 1960, in Berea, she was the daughter of Roy Thomas and Beulah Lavon Lane Crutchfield.

She was an employee of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill and a member of the First Baptist Church of Danville.