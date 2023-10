Esther Payne VanArsdall, 88, widow of J.W. VanArsdall, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at her residence.

Born May 1, 1935 in Crab Orchard, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Shipton Payne and Pearl Wren Payne.

She was retired from ATR Manufacturing and was a member of Hedgeville Baptist Church.