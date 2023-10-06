Doris Watts

Doris Jean Carey Watts, 88, widow of Raymond Watts, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born Dec. 19, 1934, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel and Cora Ann (Tyler) Carey.

She graduated from the Rose Hill High School and retired as secretary for her husband’s Shelter Insurance Agency. She was a long time member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Doris also enjoyed fishing, shopping for antiques, traveling and spending time with family.