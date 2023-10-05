Weekender For Oct. 5–13: Sleepy Hollow, Movie On Main And More

Robert Moore

Spooky season is here with “The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience” continuing at Old Fort Harrod State Park. Two shows are schedule Thursday through Sunday every weekend until Halloween.

The Headless Horseman is terrifying. You know who else is terrifying? Bette Midler, that’s who, especially in the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is showing the Divine Miss M and her spooky sisters in the first ever Movie on Main on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. Seating starts at 7 p.m. Popcorn, candy and drinks available for purchase. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 5

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 6

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming–video games, board games, card games, or ping pong. Snacks provided. Program for teens 13-18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Buck the Taxidermist at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Movie on Main (133 South Main Street). Celebrate Halloween with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” hosted by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. Popcorn by Old Style Kettle Korn, candy and drinks available for purchase! Bring your own blanket or lawn chair*Seating begins 7 p.m. Movie starts 7:30 p.m. Facebook @harrodsburgky.

Saturday, Oct. 7

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Herbs for Home and Health at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). able to purchase. Learn about varieties of herbs and how they can be used to make all natural products for your home and body. Workshop includes discussion and demonstration of the basic steps for making environmentally green cleaners, teas and more. Make several of your own products to take home or give as gifts. Cost include boxed lunch: $45, $55 for annual passholders. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Painting Demonstration by Bill Berryman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Berryman demonstrates artistic process through drawings and paintings in the Shaker Village Welcome Center. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Stand Up Paddleboard at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Stand up adventure through the Kentucky River Palisades led by Kentucky by Paddle and leaves from Shaker Landing. Paddle (standing up) the Kentucky and Dix Rivers amongst the cliffs and High Bridge. Guided group trip leaves from Shaker Landing. Cost: Bring your own stand up paddleboard: $45 per person. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Blessing of the Animals at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Bring your pet or a photo of your pet. Sponsored by United Presbyterian Church and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Starts 11 a.m. at the Osage Orange Tree. (Rain date: Saturday, Oct. 14.)

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chatteroi at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky using a variety of telescopes. Viewing is free to the public and weather-dependent. If there is a chance of cloud cover, please call the day of the program to confirm viewing. Minors should have adult supervision. Begins after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Bluegrass Food Truck. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Oct. 8

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

Monday, Oct. 9

• Kentucky Reads! featuring the Book Woman’s Daughter at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Discussion of Kim Michele Richardson’s “The Book Woman’s Daughter” facilitated by scholar Jacqueline Hamilton. Copies are available for checkout. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 ext. 111 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 12

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Author Visit with Bobbi Dawn Rightmyer at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Discussing her newly published book, “James Harrod: Founder of Harrodsburg, Kentucky.” Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 13

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Joanah Loomer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

