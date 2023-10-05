Virtual Town Hall Meeting On Tuesday, Oct. 10

MCSO Hosts Meeting Via Zoom, WHBN

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies are hosting a virtual Neighborhood Watch/Town Hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10, starting at from 7 p.m.

During this meeting, County Fire Chief Ric Maxfield, MCSO Chief Dep. Wes Gaddis, MCSO Sgt. Sean Brown and Mercer County Crime Stoppers Chair Earl Motzer will share information about crimes being committed in the area; surviving active shooter situations; formation of neighborhood watch groups; terrorism prevention; family disaster preparedness; preparing an emergency kit; CPR, first aid and the Heimlich maneuver; Stop the Bleed; community lighting and completing a security checklist; personal property identification; completing a home security checklist; firearms responsibility in the home including the new carrying concealed deadly weapons law in Kentucky without a license; importance of obtaining detailed vehicle and suspect descriptions; what to do if stopped by law enforcement; identity theft; senior scams; cybersecurity and sextortion; drug abuse; human trafficking and the registered sex offender compliance program.

The MCSO has been providing in person meetings for many years in cooperation with Mercer County Crime Stoppers, County Fire Chiefs, Hometown Radio and the Harrodsburg Herald.

Citizens may attend in either of two ways, by listening on WHBN radio at 1420 AM. linking to Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89776312960?pwd=WStZTE8wWGpnczNpeU5RNXlibXpVUT09 . Meeting ID: 897 7631 2960 Passcode: 974602.

The agenda contains links to numerous pages that more fully describe the topics.

Download the three page agenda after connecting with Zoom or at www.hometownlive.net.