Titan Soccer Falls To Model

Mercer County boys soccer (4-14-2) had two more opportunities to gain experience and practice between their 9-0 loss to West Jessamine and the first round of the 46th district tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3. The sec­ond of those was played on Thursday, Sept 28, when the Titans faced Model of Richmond (13-6-1).

A match this fall in which the Titans played more patiently, focused and deter­mined can not be recalled. From the kickoff, Mercer was winning the game. Both in possession and in position­ing, Model players had no outlet to send the ball to during the opening quarter of play.

Freshman forward Mijiah Dunn began the season at the top of the line­up in hopes he could cany over his record of scoring goals in middle school and MYSA, but the coaching staff decided his style of play would be better fit to a central midfield position. Dunn dominated the mid­field in the first half, sending multiple passes through to Jordan Piazza and Daniel Butler, his level of compo­sure with the ball at his feet has increased exponential! y throughout the season.

Despite the many oppor­tunities Mercer had to score in the first 20 minutes, no one could secure a lead, and in turn, it fed Model’s attack with confidence.