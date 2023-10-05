Titan Soccer Falls To Model
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County boys soccer (4-14-2) had two more opportunities to gain experience and practice between their 9-0 loss to West Jessamine and the first round of the 46th district tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3. The second of those was played on Thursday, Sept 28, when the Titans faced Model of Richmond (13-6-1).
A match this fall in which the Titans played more patiently, focused and determined can not be recalled. From the kickoff, Mercer was winning the game. Both in possession and in positioning, Model players had no outlet to send the ball to during the opening quarter of play.
Freshman forward Mijiah Dunn began the season at the top of the lineup in hopes he could cany over his record of scoring goals in middle school and MYSA, but the coaching staff decided his style of play would be better fit to a central midfield position. Dunn dominated the midfield in the first half, sending multiple passes through to Jordan Piazza and Daniel Butler, his level of composure with the ball at his feet has increased exponential! y throughout the season.
Despite the many opportunities Mercer had to score in the first 20 minutes, no one could secure a lead, and in turn, it fed Model’s attack with confidence.