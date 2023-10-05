School District Approves $27.7 Million Budget

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education approved the 2023-24 Working Budget, the final step in the budgeting process for the fiscal year. The budget projects total revenues of more than $27.7 million—an increase of $1.74 million from the tentative budget—versus expenses of more than $24.7 million—an increase of $983,655 compared to the tentative budget, according to budget documents made available to the school board.

The contingency must be at 2 percent, with a desired level of 12 percent. The working budget has a contingency of 12.16 percent, an increase of 2.68 percent compared to the tentative budget, and an ending balance of more than $3 million. There is $450,000 set aside for future construction, according to Finance Officer Amber Minor.

Minor also took the school board through the monthly financial report. She reported an ending general fund cash balance of $ 6.73 million for the month, opposed to $5.39 million last year at the same time. Minor said over all, revenue increased 7 percent compared to the prior year at the same time. Receipts received in the year were 25 percent higher. Some of the revenue will be posted back into the prior year as final adjustments are made for fiscal year 2023, Minor said.

“Just be aware this is a moving number until our audit is complete,” Minor said.

General fund expenditures are up 9 percent compared to the prior year, Minor said, with expenses of $1.75 million recorded in August, Minor said.

The school board also approved the final 2023-2024 site based decision making allocations and district funding assurances to receive federal funding.