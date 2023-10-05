Nicholasville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Editor’s Note: Justin Reister’s last name is spelled differently on the Boyle County Detention Center website and in court documents. We have elected to use the spelling from both the court records and the uniform citation.

A Nicholasville man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m., officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a man subsequently identified as Justin Kyle Reister, 32, of Nicholasville, on foot “leaving the area or Oktoberfest,” according to the uniform citation.

Reister “was very unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot and glossy eyes, and was wearing a wrist band showing he had purchased alcoholic beverages,” according to the uniform citation.

The officers—Cpl. Chase Hale and Patrolman Hunter Kelly—shadowed the male as he walked down the driveway of a residence on East Broadway and climbed into a black Ford pickup truck, according to the uniform citation. As Reister was on private property, the officers took no action until they saw the truck leave the residence, driving north on College Street, headed for Louisville Road, according to the uniform citation.

The officers determined the vehicle’s registration was expired and observed the pickup crossing the fog line, according to the uniform citation.

The truck did not stop after Kelly activated his emergency equipment and continued north on Louisville Road, according to the uniform citation. Other officers, including Chief Tim Hurt, joined the pursuit. While Hurt was traveling beside the truck, “the suspect utilized his vehicle as a deadly weapon and steered hard left in an attempt to strike Chief Hurt’s vehicle” according to the uniform citation.

Continuing to gain speed, the pickup headed onto Bluegrass Parkway towards Versailles, according to the uniform citation, reaching a speed of 118 MPH.

The HPD lost visual contact with the vehicle. Reister was apprehended at his residence by Dep. Eli Stevens of the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office. Stevens told the HPD the truck was still warm and that he’d found Reister “asleep inside,” according to the uniform citation.

After being advised of his rights, Reister claimed he was not driving the truck and he was intoxicated at the time “so he did not remember who was,” according to the uniform citation.

Reister was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 1st degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, driving on a DUI-suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving and speeding 26 MPH over the speed limit.

He is being held at the Boyle County Detention Center bond on a $500,000 bond.