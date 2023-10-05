Mercer Slays The Knights

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titan football (6-1) kicked off dis­trict play this past Friday, Sept. 29, with an emphatic 36-0 victory over the Knights of Marion County (4-3).

In recent history, Mercer County has had no prob­lems against Marion County as they often win by large margins, but after reaching a 36-point differential on the first play after halftime, this was one of the more donli nat­ing wins in program history and only the second time in 2023 the Knights have been held scoreless.

Marion County received the opening kickoff and began their first drive from their own 20-yard line. Senior defensive end Kingston Mays set the tone on the first play, throwing Marion County quarterback Landon Cox into the turf for a loss of five. Mays repeated from last week when he opened the game against Madison Southern with a tackle in the backfield.

A keeper from quarter­back Thaddeus Mays and a completed pass to Landon Yates set up the Titans on the Marion 32-yard line. Mays took the snap on second down, scanned the field and was forced to pass it off to Denim Griffieth just before being sacked.