Mercer Puts Casey Away In Two Quick Sets

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer Titans vol­leyball team (7-11) made quick work of the Casey County Lady Rebels (23-6) in two sets (25-20, 24-18) last Thursday, Sept. 28 after senior night ceremonies hon­oring Mia Wade and Jorga Sanford.

The Titans have strug­gled some this season with the youth of the team, but with freshman hitters Ann Whitenack and Izzy Carlton on the net with sophomore setter Grayson Perry, it’s clear they may be taking their lumps now, but they will be dishing them out in the next few years.

Sanford started out serv­ing for the Titans and won four straight points that included a crushing hit from Carlton, before Casey got the sideout, 4-1. Casey’s Elizabeth Forbes was able to hit around Mercer’s defend­ers and tied the game 6-6.

Wade dropped a serve right inside the line sw-pris­ing Casey and retook the lead 8-7. She followed with anoth­er hard serve and went on a four point run. The Titans worked to keep the serve. Sanford had back-to-back blocks and crushed a beauti­ful back set by Perry. Casey won the sideout when their hit rolled over the net and Mercer failed to dig it out, but their possession was short lived. Sanford had an ace and contributed to the growing point spread, 14-8.