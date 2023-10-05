Mercer Puts Casey Away In Two Quick Sets
April Ellis
Herald Staff
The Mercer Titans volleyball team (7-11) made quick work of the Casey County Lady Rebels (23-6) in two sets (25-20, 24-18) last Thursday, Sept. 28 after senior night ceremonies honoring Mia Wade and Jorga Sanford.
The Titans have struggled some this season with the youth of the team, but with freshman hitters Ann Whitenack and Izzy Carlton on the net with sophomore setter Grayson Perry, it’s clear they may be taking their lumps now, but they will be dishing them out in the next few years.
Sanford started out serving for the Titans and won four straight points that included a crushing hit from Carlton, before Casey got the sideout, 4-1. Casey’s Elizabeth Forbes was able to hit around Mercer’s defenders and tied the game 6-6.
Wade dropped a serve right inside the line sw-prising Casey and retook the lead 8-7. She followed with another hard serve and went on a four point run. The Titans worked to keep the serve. Sanford had back-to-back blocks and crushed a beautiful back set by Perry. Casey won the sideout when their hit rolled over the net and Mercer failed to dig it out, but their possession was short lived. Sanford had an ace and contributed to the growing point spread, 14-8.