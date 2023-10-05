Bass Team Reels In Top Three Finish

The Titans fishing team reeled in a third place finish in their first tournament, the Kentucky Bass Nation tour­nament, hosted by George Rogers Clark high school at Herrington Lake.

Landyn Haynes and Hunter Wilham placed third overall and Brayton Ellis and Kaden Jones finished in the twentieth spot.

“We are glad to see some of our younger anglers finishing in the top spots,” said Coach Peri Blair. “Our gradu­ates were a strong class for us, so to see the younger members of our team place is very exciting.”