35 MPH Will Be New Speed Limit On County Roads Starting December

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to set a 35 mile per hour speed limit on all county roads. If passed, the speed limit will go into effect on Dec. 1.

At their regular meeting, the magistrates unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance setting a 35 MPH speed limit on county roads. That impacts approximately 204 miles of roads, mainly one lane roads, according to Road Supervisor Todd Palmer. On Tuesday, Palmer said his department would have to install 336 signs and 336 posts. He estimated it would cost more than $19,000.

This year, several residents have complained about speeding on county roads and Sheriff Ernie Kelty has said the speed limits needs to be lowered on narrow roads without a center line. Currently, the speed limit on streets that are not designated highways, freeways or subdivision roads is 55 miles per hour unless it’s posted otherwise.

While the sheriff has been in favor of lowering speed limits, he has also said stressed the difficulty of enforce it.

“In a lot of cases, we only have one deputy working, and we have 22,000 people in this county,” Kelty said in August. “We do the best that we can.”

In other road business, Mercer County will receive $24,570 to resurface Dugansville Road.

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $6.1 million in discretionary road funding would be distributed to 42 local governments, including Mercer County. The funding was requested by Judge-Executive Sarah Steele.

The county will receive funding to resurface approximately 0.270 mile of Dugansville Road/County Road 1321.

Discretionary funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Two Mercer County roads are being paved with discretionary funds this year.

“We’ve got more discretionary money,” said Judge-Executive Sarah Steele Tuesday. The magistrates approved a resolution for Dugansville road paving project.