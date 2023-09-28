Weekender Sept. 28–Oct. 6: Oktoberfest, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The seventh annual Oktoberfest returns to transform downtown Harrodsburg into a little slice of Bavaria starting Friday, Sept. 29, and running through Sunday, Oct. 1.

In addition to local food artisans, vendors and restaurants serving up traditional German fare and festival style treats, there will be more than 20 beers on tap plus specialty cocktails, wine and seltzers. Nearly two dozen live musical acts will be playing on two stages. NVRMND: A Throwback to the ’90s headlines Friday, while Radio 80 headlines Saturday and the Bedford Band close out the festival on Sunday.

There will be a lot of local favorites playing at the After Parties this year, including the Five Below Band, who are scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and LBP Country Music, who are scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church will host a Sunday worship service on the main stage starting at 10:30 a.m.

New this year is the Oktoberfest 5K Run and Walk, which happens on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). There will also be a Cornhole Tournament with cash prizes Saturday at 3 p.m. The tournament is a fund raiser for CAFCA Cares.

There will be food trucks, including local favorites such as Triple J&C BBQ, the Scoop, the Swinery, Bee’z Street Eats and many others. Local groups such as the Harrodsburg Lion’s Club will be selling brats while the Knights of Columbus will be selling sugar waffles.

Call Transport on Demand to book a safe driver to and from the event. The number is 859-396-6459.

The other big event starting this week is the Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park, which happens Thursday through Sunday every weekend until Halloween.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 28

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. All levels of experience are welcome. There will also be drum circles, guided meditations, nature hikes, journaling, ecstatic dance and massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings and a variety of retail vendors. Starts 11 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T-Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 29

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. Starts 9 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Oktoberfest (120 South Main Street). Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street) 6 to 9 p.m. Music: Jay Fox and the Jammin’ Generals at 5 p.m., Danny Barnes and Friends at 7 p.m., the Pour Decisions at 7:45 p.m., the Positive Movement Band at 9 p.m. and NVRMND: A Throwback to the ’90s at 9:45 p.m. Five Below Band at the after party starting 11:30 p.m. Food trucks, local vendors. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or 859-734-6811.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP package. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 orshakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Keith Williams at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Sept. 30

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship continues. Starts 9 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• Oktoberfest (120 South Main Street). Jack Smith at noon, Three Men and a Banjo at 1 p.m., Liam’s Fancy at 2 p.m., Trailer Trash Band at 3 p.m., Dan Sadler and the Messina Brothers at 4:45 p.m., Vanguard band at 5:30 p.m., the Rewind Band at 7 p.m., County Wideband at 7:45 p.m., Amanda Sidwell Band at 9 p.m., Radio 80 at 9:45 p.m. After party with LBP Country Music starting 11:30 p.m. Kinderland Inflatable Park on Chiles Street, food trucks, local vendors. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or 859-734-6811.

• Stained Glass Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tracee Dorn Carmichael demonstrates stained glass making at the Welcome Center. Demonstration takes place outdoors, weather permitting. Pieces will also be available to purchase. Participation is included with admission 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Monarch Butterfly Tagging at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Take an easy hike through the preserve and learn how wildflowers serve as a habitat for butterflies and other essential pollinators. Help tag monarchs to track and monitor their annual migration. Cost: $35, $25 for annual passholders. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Lylak at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Dueling Chopstix. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Oct. 1

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​concludes. Starts 9 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• Oktoberfest (120 South Main Street). Worship service hosted by Harrodsburg Baptist Church on main stage starting at 10:30 a.m. Wanda and Owen at noon, Rock School at 1 p.m., Kelly Caldwell Band at 2 p.m. and the Bedford Band at 3:30 p.m. Kinderland Inflatable Park on Chiles Street, food trucks, local vendors. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or 859-734-6811.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Oct. 2

• Pumpkin Centerpiece Crafty Affairs at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Make your own arrangement of a decorative pumpkin on a pedestal with artificial flowers and ribbon. Program in partnership with the Arts Council of Mercer County. Program and supplies are free, but registration is required. For adults, ages 18 and up. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 ext. 111 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers as an individual or team (maximum team size: four players). Snacks provided. Program is for adults, ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 5

• Lunch and Learn: Bulbs for Spring at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Bring your lunch for a presentation by Jessica Bessin, horticulture agent at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, about which bulbs are best suited for our area. Beverages and something sweet provided. Also take some time to visit the seed library to take a selection of seeds. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 6

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Buck the Taxidermist at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming—video games, board games, card games or ping pong. Snacks provided. Program for teens ages 13-18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Movie on Main (133 South Main Street). Celebrate Halloween with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” hosted by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. Popcorn by Old Style Kettle Korn, candy and drinks available for purchase! Bring your own blanket or lawn chair*Seating begins 7 p.m. Movie starts 7:30 p.m. Facebook @harrodsburgky.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.