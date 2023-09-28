Mercer Soccer Falls Short On Senior Night

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County boys soc­cer has been facing an uphill battle since their season kicked off on August 8. With an over­hauled coaching staff and a starting lineup that consists of seven to nine underclassmen at any given time, no one expected this team to be in the Region 12 championship game.

Four players in particular would argue that point. Seniors Liam Potts, Kyla Sallee, Ben Waddell and Homn1y Perez have each dedicated their high­school years to the sport. Potts has been holding the Titans together in the middle of the pitch this season while Sallee picks up anything that slips through to the defense and Waddell protects the goalposts. The three starting seniors are the spine of the squad and have done an excellent job leading the team through good times and bad this fall.

Throughout their careers Potts and Sallee have combined to represent Mercer County soc­cer 119 times under the tutelage of three different head coaches.

