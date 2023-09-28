Man Indicted For Assaulting Police Officer

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A local man has been indicted for attacking a police officer.

Last week, Charles L Richardson, 57, of 582 Marimon Avenue, was indicted for 3rd degree assault, a class D felony, and 2nd degree disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor. On July 22, Richardson is alleged to have struck Cpl. Chase Hale of the Harrodsburg Police Department in Hale’s right forearm with a large metal cooking pot while causing annoyance and alarm in a public place, according to the indictment.

Hale and Sgt. Scott Elder had been sent to the corner of East Office and Greenville Street on a possible disturbance complaint. According to the complaint warrant, it appeared to the officers that Richardson had broken most of the windows at the residence and was “screaming loudly.” Advised by police to go inside, Richardson “became extremely agitated,” throwing a metal folding chair, according to the citation. After striking Hale with the pot, Richardson barricaded himself inside and continued screaming at the police through a broken window. After Hale said Richardson had struck him, Richardson responded, “God damn right I did,” according to the citation.

Bail was set at $5,000. Hale testified to the grand jury, which handed up indictments last week on charges including drug possession and receiving stolen property.