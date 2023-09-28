 Skip to content

Burgin Sweeps KSD In Three Straight Sets

The Harrodsburg Herald/Trevor Ellis
Junior Sammi Martin set the ball for her teammate Tristen Frederick during the Lady Bulldogs sweep of KSD this past Monday, Sept. 25.

Trevor Ellis
Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldog volleyball team won three straight sets (25-5, 25-16, 25-9), Monday, Sept. 25, against the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) before getting ready for post season play.
In the first set, Burgin’s Samantha Foley served up a couple of aces for a 4-0 start for the Bulldogs. Foley was strong behind the ser­vice Line and took Burgin to a 10-0 lead. KSD caught a break when Foley served just a little too hard and it fell just past the back line.

Burgin had some miscon1munication on the front line and let a ball fall, 11-2, but a sideout and an ace by Macy Greenleaf started the Bulldogs on a 19-4 roll. A long rally led to a Bulldog point, 21-5, as Burgin looked to close out the game. Ava Todd served Burgin out of the game with a dominant 25-5 win.

