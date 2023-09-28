Burgin Sweeps KSD In Three Straight Sets

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldog volleyball team won three straight sets (25-5, 25-16, 25-9), Monday, Sept. 25, against the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) before getting ready for post season play.

In the first set, Burgin’s Samantha Foley served up a couple of aces for a 4-0 start for the Bulldogs. Foley was strong behind the ser­vice Line and took Burgin to a 10-0 lead. KSD caught a break when Foley served just a little too hard and it fell just past the back line.

Burgin had some miscon1munication on the front line and let a ball fall, 11-2, but a sideout and an ace by Macy Greenleaf started the Bulldogs on a 19-4 roll. A long rally led to a Bulldog point, 21-5, as Burgin looked to close out the game. Ava Todd served Burgin out of the game with a dominant 25-5 win.