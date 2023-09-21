Weekender For Sept. 21–29: Jazz Festival, Oktoberfest And More

Robert Moore

The big event this weekend is the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival, which continues for a second week. On Thursday, Sept. 21, Blue Groove Jazz—and guest—will perform a “Concert on the Lawn” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 22, the Walnut Street Ramblers will be cutting the rug at the The “Bee’s Knees Jubilee” at the Mercer County Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. The library will host a special swing dance lesson at 6 p.m. before the Ramblers start at 6:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Jazz Festival returns to Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit kyheritagejazzfest.org.

Oktoberfest returns to transform downtown Harrodsburg into a little slice of Bavaria starting on Friday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. and running through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 21

• First Annual Farm To Table Customer Appreciation Dinner at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Three course meal prepared by a chef using farm fresh food—meat, produce, bread and desserts—all provided by local vendors. Ticket: $15 per person. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Concert on the Lawn featuring Blue Groove Jazz at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Concert on the lawn featuring a guest or two. 5 to 7 p.m. kyheritagejazzfest.org or beaumontInn.com or 859-734-3381.

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grillin’ Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 22

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Linda Alexander Memorial Golf Scramble at Old Bridge Golf Club (1 Old Bridge Road, Danville). 18 hole scramble open to all golfers, prizes for top three teams, longest drive and closest to pin. $300 per four player team. Registration starts 10:30 p.m., lunch at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. All proceeds go to Herrington Lake Conservation League’s clean up fund. HLCL.org/golf or Facebook @Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Bee’s Knees Jubilee featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Swing dance groups from Danville, Lexington and Louisville have been invited to perform, Roaring Twenties costume contest. Swing dance lesson starts 6 p.m. Ramblers start at 6:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors include the Scoop, Grillin’ Good Eats, Family Lemonade, Munchy’s FoodTruck, Dunn’s BBQ & Catering, Wake ‘n’ Bake and Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Sunset Yoga at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). All levels yoga, includes a flower bouquet hand picked and crafted by you. Bring your own yoga mat, or let us know if you need to borrow one of ours. Participants should meet at the Pavilion located outside the Welcome Center by 5:45 p.m. Class is weather dependent. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $35. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Exhibit Grand Opening: The Believers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the theology and worship practices of the Shakers with guided tours. Exhibit is located at 1820 Meeting House. Admission complimentary, with appetizers and beverages included. Cash bar available. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Venus Lori at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Classic Neil Simon comedy about two newlyweds who realize marriage is no walk in the park. Tickets: $12.Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Sept. 23

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). 8 a.m. to noon. Facebook @Mercer County Farm Thangs.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• 2023 Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrate all things fall and kick off the harvest season, help process sorghum and press apples for cider, take a hayride, paint a pumpkin, climb haystacks, ride a pony and play in the hay maze. Shop for honey, breads and jams at the Harvest Market. Live music, an outdoor bar and a variety of food trucks including the Rooster’s Whistle, Southern Style Kettle Corn, La Casa Grande, Captain Frank’s Hotdog Emporium, Hogtown BBQ, Grillin’ Good Eats, the Smoke Company and the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association. Included in general admission, or tickets are for $16 ages 13 to 61, $8 for ages 6 to 12, free for five and under and $12 for seniors aged 62 and up and first responders, and active and veteran military. Free for annual passholders. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 2023 Horsepower Fest at Race Proven Performance (1611 Cornishville Road). Bring your ride and enjoy a day of fast cars and show cars. Sign up for Dyno challenge and compete for the highest horsepower trophy. Awesome door busters and raffle prizes from top performance brands. Starts 11 a.m. 859-613-3706 or cocanougherracing@gmail.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Pastime Trio at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 11:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Wealth Group presents the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Saturday line up: Blue Groove Jazz at noon, Paladin at 1:30 p.m., the Sofia Goodman Group at 3:15 p.m., the Brook Giles Band at 5 p.m., Destiny L and the Chasing Dreams Band at 6:45 p.m., Adrian Crutchfield at 8:30 p.m. kyheritagejazzfest.org or 859-734-3314.

• Pirate Fest at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Dress like a pirate. Bounce house, games and goodies for all swashbuckling boys and girls of all ages. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Weiss at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hawg Town Benefit Pull at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). Classes include street semi, antique tractor, local farm stock, street diesel, hot stock small block and hot stock big block 4×4. Starts 5 p.m. Admission: $15, free for children 10 or under. Dustin Wilson 859-612-8342, Red Wilson 859-613-8343 or Joe Wilson II 859-613-8340.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Classic Neil Simon comedy starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Daryl Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Bluegrass Food Truck. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Night Hike: Fall Equinox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). On this gentle hike through the Preserve, take in the wonders of the prairie and forest at night while learning about some of the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. Participants should meet at the Welcome Center by 7 p.m. All participants should bring flashlights to assist in returning to vehicles or rooms. Cost: $15 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Sept. 24

• 2023 Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrate all things fall and kick off the harvest season with live music, food trucks and more. Included in general admission, or tickets are $16 for ages 13 to 61, $8 for ages 6 to 12, free for five and under and $12 for seniors aged 62 and up and first responders, and active and veteran military. Free for annual passholders. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Mike Archer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 11:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Wealth Group presents the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Sunday line up: Upbeats at noon, the Alan Robinson Trio at 1:30 p.m., the Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors at 3:30 p.m., the University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble at 5 p.m. kyheritagejazzfest.org or 859-734-3314.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Liz Bowman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 28

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. All levels of experience are welcome. There will also be drum circles, guided meditations, nature hikes, journaling, ecstatic dance and massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings and a variety of retail vendors. Starts 11 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T-Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 29

• MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. All levels of experience are welcome. There will also be drum circles, guided meditations, nature hikes, journaling, ecstatic dance and massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings and a variety of retail vendors. Starts 9 a.m. Terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Oktoberfest (120 South Main Street). Jay Fox and the Jammin’ Generals start at 5 p.m., Danny Barnes and Friends at 7 p.m., the Pour Decisions at 7:45 p.m., the Positive Movement Band at 9 p.m. and NVRMND: A Throwback to the ’90s at 9:45 p.m. Five Below Band at the after party starting 11:30 p.m. Food trucks, local vendors. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or 859-734-6811.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Keith Williams at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

