Lady Titans Victorious On Senior Night

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Lady Titans soccer celebrated the playing careers of five seniors on Monday, Sept. 18, in a 2-1 win over the Southwestern Lady Warriors.

Mercer started fast and physical but was questionably called for a handball shortly after kickoff. Southwestern junior Destiny Sadler stepped up to take a free kick spotted just outside the left shoul­der of the 18-yard box, and bu1ied it with confidence. Mercer goalkeeper Skylar Webb had no chance at sav­ing the perfectly placed shot (2 ‘).

The Lady Waniors domi­nated possession in the open­ing 20 minutes and did a great job of controlling Lady Titan attacker Laykin Irvin, shov­ing her off of the ball any time she had possession. The Lady Titan defense seemed relaxed and unbothered by the Southwestern attackers early, but Webb stepped up to make four big saves in the opening quarter of play.

Nineteen minutes into the first half the Lay Titans won a free kick in a threatening area. Senior fo1ward Lacey Dixon delivered a perfectly aimed and weighted ball that bounced slowly down the Lady Warrior goal line, but was just out of reach of the host of unmarked Lady Titan attackers, who could have tapped it into an empty net.

Too often when the Lady Titans begin a counter attack, they force the ball to Irvin and then stop running. Irvin had too much ground to cover, and was left deserted by her teammates in the first half, with no one to pass the ball to in an attacking area. Head Coach Joshua Culver could be heard fixing the problem from the sidelines, and a few moments later Mercer was able to tie the game.