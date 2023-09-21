Kentucky Zips Up Akron, 35-3

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Contributor

Despite the lofty expec­tations for the team heading into 2023, the University of Kentucky Wildcats Football program has not looked great to open up the year. Sure, they are 2-0, and have even covered the spread in one of those two games, but they certainly have not played well to any fan’s trained eye. Heading into Saturday, September I6th’s matchup against the Akron Zips Coach Stoops and com­pany looked to get the team a much needed “blowout” win, in their last “warm­up game” before conference play starts. With an Akron team coming to town that, by all metrics, had a very poor offense and defense, there was no excuse for the Cats to put forth another disappointing effort.

The night’s matchup also served as a celebration of Commonwealth Stadium’s (now called Kroger Field) 50 year anniversary. As such, the university brought in several prominent figures from UK football history and introduced them to fans before the game. This helped to spark life into a (surpris­ingly) nearly sold out sta­dium before the game. Not only was the crowd sold-out, but it was shockingly loud for it being a non-confer­ence game against a pretty low level team. Regardless, Kentucky fans were geared up and ready for football time in the Bluegrass.