Harrodsburg Named A Top Romantic Getaway

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg has been named as one of Kentucky’s romantic getaways.

That’s right, old Hogtown has been described as “a hidden gem and an ideal destination for a romantic getaway in Kentucky, especially for couples who love charm and old-worldy towns.”

That’s according to professional travel blogger Elle-Rose, whose website, “The World and Then Some” received approximately 2.5 million readers in 2022.

Earlier this month, Harrodsburg was ranked among Kentucky’s 12 favorite small towns by WorldAtlas.com, who also ranked Harrodsburg as one of the nine most charming towns in the Bluegrass State.

According to “The World and Then Some,” Harrodsburg “offers a perfect blend of history, natural beauty, and small-town charm that creates a unique and intimate atmosphere.

“Most people who visit here absolutely fall in love with it, and that’s no surprise! And why it has made my list of romantic getaways in Kentucky,” the website said.

The writer also praised Mercer County’s picturesque countryside, “dotted with rolling hills, horse farms, and vineyards, providing a romantic backdrop for couples seeking tranquility and togetherness.”

And there is no better time to experience all that than right now, the fall, with the weather cooling off and the trees putting on a spectacular display. But don’t take our word for it.

One great opportunity to experience how romantic Harrodsburg can be happens Thursday, Sept. 21, when Blue Groove Jazz will perform at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you’re the kind of hopeless romantic who likes hearing about how beautiful Harrodsburg and Mercer County is, visit theworldandthensome.com.