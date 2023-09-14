Weekender For Sept. 14–22: Jazz Festival, Drama, Yoga And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big event this weekend is the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary with concerts at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and Old Fort Harrod State Park as well as the Beaumont Inn and the Mercer County Public Library. The library is hosting a swing dance class Friday, Sept. 15 ,and the Bee’s Knees Jubilee featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers on Friday, Sept. 22.

Through the sponsorship of Family Wealth Group, Shaker Village will offer two days of jazz on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday’s headliner will be BiGG SuGG and the JaZZ Funkers, who are scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Blue Groove Jazz—and guest—will perform a “Concert on the Lawn” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit kyheritagejazzfest.org.

But this weekend isn’t just about all that jazz, it’s also about live drama. Center Stage Theatrics is resurrecting of Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology” at James Harrod Amphitheater for two nights starting on Friday, Sept. 15. Ragged Edge Community Theatre‘s production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” begins a two week run on the same night. This weekend is also about yoga. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is hosting Goat Yoga—it’s not yoga for goats, it’s yoga with goats—on Friday, Sept. 15, while the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is hosting Yoga on the Lawn with instructor Matthew Higdon at 133 South Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting 6:30 p.m.

Finally, the James Harrod Trust presents the 18th Annual History Underfoot Cemetery Tour at Springhill Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 16, with tours every half hour starting at 6 p.m.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 14

• Teen Advisory Council at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens can earn volunteer hours and enjoy pizza while we brainstorming new events. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 15

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Swing Dance Lesson at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Prepare for the Bee’s Knees Jubilee on Sept. 22 by learning how to cut a rug. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Pastime Trio at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Rook at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Food available for purchase or carry out. Starts 6 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Classic Neil Simon comedy about two newlyweds who realize marriage is no walk in the park. Tickets: $12.Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• “Spoon River Anthology” at James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street). Center Stage Theatrics’ production of Edgar Lee Masters’ American classic. Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10, $5 for children 12 and under. Facebook @Center Stage Theatrics or 859-734-3314.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Sept. 16

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. They will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Goat Yoga at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Beginner-friendly yoga class. After the hour-long session, enjoy playtime with Nigerian Dwarf goats and garden-fresh tea. Bring your own yoga mat, or let us know if you need to borrow one of ours. Starts 10:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Family Wealth Group presents the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday line up: Schnitzel Blitz at noon, Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Band at 2 p.m., Jamey Aebersold Quartet at 3:45 p.m., Spherical Agenda at 6 p.m. Headliner BiGG SuGG and the JaZZ Funkers at 8 p.m. 859-734-5411, shakervillageky.org or kyheritagejazzfest.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A nice afternoon with snacks and games that might be new to you. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 18th Annual History Underfoot Cemetery Tour at Springhill Cemetery (529 North Greenville Street). Learn history in person with live actors presented by the James Harrod Trust. Tours every half hour from 6 to 8 p.m. www.jamesharrodtrust.org.

• Yoga on the Lawn with instructor Matthew Higdon at 133 South Main Street. Starts 6:30 p.m. mercercountyky.com, or Facebook @Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Classic Neil Simon comedy starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Dueling Chopstix. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• “Spoon River Anthology” at James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street). Center Stage Theatrics’ production of Edgar Lee Masters’ American classic. Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10, $5 for children 12 and under. Facebook @Center Stage Theatrics or 859-734-3314.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky using a variety of telescopes. Each viewing is free to the public and weather-dependent. Call day of the program to confirm viewing if there is a chance of cloud cover. Minors should have adult supervision. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Sept. 17

• Family Wealth Group presents the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Sunday line up: David Hall at noon, the Capriccio Columbus Choral Group with Jazz Combo led by Harrodsburg native Larry Griffin performing Will Todd’s “Mass in Blue” at 1 p.m., Asbury University Jazz Band at 2:30 p.m., Transylvania University Jazz Band at 3:25 p.m., Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band at 4:20 p.m. and Morehead State University Jazz Band at 5:15 p.m. 859-734-5411, shakervillageky.org or kyheritagejazzfest.org.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 21

• First Annual Farm To Table Customer Appreciation Dinner at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Three course meal prepared by a chef using farm fresh food—meat, produce, bread and desserts—all provided by local vendors. Ticket: $15 per person. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Concert on the lawn featuring a guest or two. 5 to 7 p.m. kyheritagejazzfest.org or beaumontInn.com or 859-734-3381.

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grillin’ Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 22

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Linda Alexander Memorial Golf Scramble at Old Bridge Golf Club (1 Old Bridge Road, Danville). 18 hole scramble open to all golfers, prizes for top three teams, longest drive and closest to pin. $300 per four player team. Registration starts 10:30 p.m., lunch at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. All proceeds go to Herrington Lake Conservation League’s clean up fund. HLCL.org/golf or Facebook @Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Swing Dance Lesson at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Prepare for the Bee’s Knees Jubilee on Sept. 22 by learning how to cut a rug. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors include the Scoop, Grillin’ Good Eats, Family Lemonade, Munchy’s FoodTruck, Dunn’s BBQ & Catering, Wake ‘n’ Bake and Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Venus Lori at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Barefoot in the Park” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Classic Neil Simon comedy about two newlyweds who realize marriage is no walk in the park. Tickets: $12.Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.